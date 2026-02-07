If US attacks, Iran says it will strike US bases in the region

Iran will strike U.S. bases in the Middle East if it is attacked by U.S. forces that have massed in the region, its foreign minister said on Saturday, insisting that this should not be seen as an attack on the countries hosting them.

Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi spoke to Qatari Al Jazeera TV a day after Tehran and Washington pledged to continue indirect nuclear talks following what both sides described as positive discussions on Friday in Oman.

While Araghchi said no date had yet been set for the next round of negotiations, U.S. President Donald Trump said they could take place early next week. "We and Washington believe it should be held soon,” Araghchi said.


Reuters
 

