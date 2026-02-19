Iran will face response it 'cannot imagine' if it attacks Israel: Netanyahu

19-02-2026 | 10:01
Iran will face response it 'cannot imagine' if it attacks Israel: Netanyahu

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned Thursday that Israel would retaliate forcefully against Iran if it launched an attack, after U.S. President Donald Trump again hinted at possible military action against Tehran.

"If the ayatollahs make a mistake and attack us, they will receive a response they cannot even imagine," Netanyahu said in a televised address during a military ceremony.



