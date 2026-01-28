News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
15
o
Bekaa
8
o
Keserwan
17
o
Metn
17
o
Mount Lebanon
11
o
North
14
o
South
14
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Nokta Ntaha
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
15
o
Bekaa
8
o
Keserwan
17
o
Metn
17
o
Mount Lebanon
11
o
North
14
o
South
14
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Iran will 'respond like never before' if US attacks: Iranian mission to UN
World News
28-01-2026 | 10:01
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Iran will 'respond like never before' if US attacks: Iranian mission to UN
Iran will deliver an unprecedented retaliation to any U.S. attack, its mission to the United Nations said Wednesday, in response to a military threat from President Donald Trump.
"Iran stands ready for dialogue based on mutual respect and interests—BUT IF PUSHED, IT WILL DEFEND ITSELF AND RESPOND LIKE NEVER BEFORE!" the mission wrote on X alongside a screenshot of Trump's social media threat last week that an "massive armada" was heading towards the Islamic Republic.
AFP
World News
Middle East News
Iran
United States
Attack
United Nations
Donald Trump
Next
Rubio expects US diplomatic presence to return in Venezuela soon
EU energy chief says 'growing concern' over dependency on US gas
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2026-01-02
Trump says US will 'come to their rescue' if Iran kills protesters
Middle East News
2026-01-02
Trump says US will 'come to their rescue' if Iran kills protesters
0
Middle East News
2026-01-14
Iran strike on US Qatar base shows ability 'to respond to attack:' Khamenei adviser
Middle East News
2026-01-14
Iran strike on US Qatar base shows ability 'to respond to attack:' Khamenei adviser
0
Middle East News
2026-01-16
US tells UN all options on table, Iran warns it will respond to any aggression
Middle East News
2026-01-16
US tells UN all options on table, Iran warns it will respond to any aggression
0
Middle East News
13:21
Iran neighbours will be considered 'hostile' if territory used to launch attack: IRGC
Middle East News
13:21
Iran neighbours will be considered 'hostile' if territory used to launch attack: IRGC
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
10:43
Rubio expects US diplomatic presence to return in Venezuela soon
World News
10:43
Rubio expects US diplomatic presence to return in Venezuela soon
0
World News
09:14
EU energy chief says 'growing concern' over dependency on US gas
World News
09:14
EU energy chief says 'growing concern' over dependency on US gas
0
World News
08:46
Trump says Minneapolis mayor violating the law, 'playing with fire'
World News
08:46
Trump says Minneapolis mayor violating the law, 'playing with fire'
0
World News
08:41
Pope Leo calls for end to antisemitism worldwide
World News
08:41
Pope Leo calls for end to antisemitism worldwide
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-11-01
Israel strikes vehicle in Kfar Sir in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-11-01
Israel strikes vehicle in Kfar Sir in South Lebanon
0
World News
2025-09-08
16-year-old arrested after 2 killed at Turkey police station: Interior Ministry
World News
2025-09-08
16-year-old arrested after 2 killed at Turkey police station: Interior Ministry
0
Variety and Tech
2025-12-15
Director Rob Reiner and wife found dead at Los Angeles home: US media
Variety and Tech
2025-12-15
Director Rob Reiner and wife found dead at Los Angeles home: US media
0
Lebanon News
2026-01-27
World Bank approves $350 million in new funding for Lebanon
Lebanon News
2026-01-27
World Bank approves $350 million in new funding for Lebanon
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2026-01-10
Fairuz receives condolences for death of son Hali Rahbani—Video
Lebanon News
2026-01-10
Fairuz receives condolences for death of son Hali Rahbani—Video
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video
0
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo leaves for Istanbul—Video
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo leaves for Istanbul—Video
0
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo arrives at Turkey's Presidential Palace—Video
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo arrives at Turkey's Presidential Palace—Video
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
From war-torn South Lebanon to care: Displaced villagers receive free hospital treatment
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
From war-torn South Lebanon to care: Displaced villagers receive free hospital treatment
2
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Parliament discusses 2026 budget as disputes over weapons, Iran and elections surface: The details
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Parliament discusses 2026 budget as disputes over weapons, Iran and elections surface: The details
3
Middle East News
07:40
Trump threatens Iran over nuclear talks, says 'time is running out'
Middle East News
07:40
Trump threatens Iran over nuclear talks, says 'time is running out'
4
Lebanon News
05:44
“Singing Emmanuel” enters Guinness World Records as world’s longest Christmas recital
Lebanon News
05:44
“Singing Emmanuel” enters Guinness World Records as world’s longest Christmas recital
5
Middle East News
04:32
Iran rejects negotiations with US in 'atmosphere of threats': FM
Middle East News
04:32
Iran rejects negotiations with US in 'atmosphere of threats': FM
6
Middle East News
01:26
Trump: Another war fleet heading toward Iran
Middle East News
01:26
Trump: Another war fleet heading toward Iran
7
Middle East News
13:21
Iran neighbours will be considered 'hostile' if territory used to launch attack: IRGC
Middle East News
13:21
Iran neighbours will be considered 'hostile' if territory used to launch attack: IRGC
8
Lebanon News
08:10
Interior Minister praises airport drug bust, says Lebanon will not be a smuggling hub
Lebanon News
08:10
Interior Minister praises airport drug bust, says Lebanon will not be a smuggling hub
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More