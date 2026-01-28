Iran will 'respond like never before' if US attacks: Iranian mission to UN

Iran will deliver an unprecedented retaliation to any U.S. attack, its mission to the United Nations said Wednesday, in response to a military threat from President Donald Trump.



"Iran stands ready for dialogue based on mutual respect and interests—BUT IF PUSHED, IT WILL DEFEND ITSELF AND RESPOND LIKE NEVER BEFORE!" the mission wrote on X alongside a screenshot of Trump's social media threat last week that an "massive armada" was heading towards the Islamic Republic.



AFP



