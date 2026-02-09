Somalia signs defense agreement with Saudi Arabia

09-02-2026 | 08:53
Somalia signs defense agreement with Saudi Arabia

Somalia Monday signed a defense agreement with Saudi Arabia, as the Horn of Africa becomes an arena for proxy wars between Gulf monarchies, with Abu Dhabi at loggerheads with Riyadh.

Somali Defense Minister Ahmed Moallim Fiqi and his Saudi counterpart, Prince Khalid Bin Salman, signed a "military cooperation agreement" on Monday, according to a statement on X from the Somali defense ministry.

It comes a month and a half after Israel recognized Somaliland, a self-proclaimed republic that in 1991 declared it had unilaterally separated from Somalia.


AFP

