News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
18
o
Bekaa
12
o
Keserwan
19
o
Metn
19
o
Mount Lebanon
16
o
North
18
o
South
18
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Marhaba Dawle
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
18
o
Bekaa
12
o
Keserwan
19
o
Metn
19
o
Mount Lebanon
16
o
North
18
o
South
18
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Somalia signs defense agreement with Saudi Arabia
World News
09-02-2026 | 08:53
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Somalia signs defense agreement with Saudi Arabia
Somalia Monday signed a defense agreement with Saudi Arabia, as the Horn of Africa becomes an arena for proxy wars between Gulf monarchies, with Abu Dhabi at loggerheads with Riyadh.
Somali Defense Minister Ahmed Moallim Fiqi and his Saudi counterpart, Prince Khalid Bin Salman, signed a "military cooperation agreement" on Monday, according to a statement on X from the Somali defense ministry.
It comes a month and a half after Israel recognized Somaliland, a self-proclaimed republic that in 1991 declared it had unilaterally separated from Somalia.
AFP
World News
Somalia
Defense
Agreement
Saudi Arabia
Next
90 civilians killed in drone strikes on Sudan's Kordofan in two weeks: UN
US Vice President JD Vance arrives in Armenia: State TV
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2026-01-22
MP Bassil says he shares with Saudi Arabia agreement on several core principles
Lebanon News
2026-01-22
MP Bassil says he shares with Saudi Arabia agreement on several core principles
0
Middle East News
2026-02-03
Saudi Arabia and Turkey sign agreement on power generation projects
Middle East News
2026-02-03
Saudi Arabia and Turkey sign agreement on power generation projects
0
World News
2026-01-31
US approves $9 billion in Patriot missile defense for Saudi Arabia
World News
2026-01-31
US approves $9 billion in Patriot missile defense for Saudi Arabia
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-15
German Defense Ministry signs support agreements with Lebanese Army
Lebanon News
2025-12-15
German Defense Ministry signs support agreements with Lebanese Army
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
09:51
90 civilians killed in drone strikes on Sudan's Kordofan in two weeks: UN
World News
09:51
90 civilians killed in drone strikes on Sudan's Kordofan in two weeks: UN
0
World News
08:33
US Vice President JD Vance arrives in Armenia: State TV
World News
08:33
US Vice President JD Vance arrives in Armenia: State TV
0
World News
07:17
Thousands protest over Israeli President Herzog's visit to Australia
World News
07:17
Thousands protest over Israeli President Herzog's visit to Australia
0
World News
06:59
UK PM Starmer's communications chief quits amid Epstein scandal fallout
World News
06:59
UK PM Starmer's communications chief quits amid Epstein scandal fallout
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
07:56
PM Salam condemns Israeli abduction of Lebanese citizen in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
07:56
PM Salam condemns Israeli abduction of Lebanese citizen in South Lebanon
0
Middle East News
06:49
Iran warns of 'deep distrust' with US despite talks
Middle East News
06:49
Iran warns of 'deep distrust' with US despite talks
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-01-15
Trump cools war fears as region braces for escalation: Is Iran really getting a ‘second chance’?
News Bulletin Reports
2026-01-15
Trump cools war fears as region braces for escalation: Is Iran really getting a ‘second chance’?
0
Lebanon News
13:01
Tripoli mayor calls for urgent action after building collapse: 6 dead, 7 injured
Lebanon News
13:01
Tripoli mayor calls for urgent action after building collapse: 6 dead, 7 injured
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2026-02-01
Israel strikes vehicle in Doueir-Wadi Aaba in South Lebanon—Video
Lebanon News
2026-02-01
Israel strikes vehicle in Doueir-Wadi Aaba in South Lebanon—Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-01-29
Berri halts live broadcast amid parliament salary dispute
Lebanon News
2026-01-29
Berri halts live broadcast amid parliament salary dispute
0
Lebanon News
2026-01-10
Fairuz receives condolences for death of son Hali Rahbani—Video
Lebanon News
2026-01-10
Fairuz receives condolences for death of son Hali Rahbani—Video
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
13:01
Tripoli mayor calls for urgent action after building collapse: 6 dead, 7 injured
Lebanon News
13:01
Tripoli mayor calls for urgent action after building collapse: 6 dead, 7 injured
2
Lebanon News
13:27
PM Salam: Government ready to aid evacuated residents, warns against political exploitation
Lebanon News
13:27
PM Salam: Government ready to aid evacuated residents, warns against political exploitation
3
Lebanon News
01:34
Israeli army says it arrested senior Islamic Group member in overnight south Lebanon raid
Lebanon News
01:34
Israeli army says it arrested senior Islamic Group member in overnight south Lebanon raid
4
Lebanon News
12:23
Four survivors among eight rescued from Tripoli building collapse
Lebanon News
12:23
Four survivors among eight rescued from Tripoli building collapse
5
Lebanon News
01:47
Israeli strike in Yanouh targets vehicle, hits alleged Hezbollah member
Lebanon News
01:47
Israeli strike in Yanouh targets vehicle, hits alleged Hezbollah member
6
Lebanon News
03:51
Three killed, including child and father, in Yanouh strike
Lebanon News
03:51
Three killed, including child and father, in Yanouh strike
7
Lebanon News
01:25
Israeli unit infiltrates southern Lebanon, abducts Islamic Group member
Lebanon News
01:25
Israeli unit infiltrates southern Lebanon, abducts Islamic Group member
8
Lebanon News
11:45
Lebanon’s president monitors rescue efforts after Tripoli building collapse
Lebanon News
11:45
Lebanon’s president monitors rescue efforts after Tripoli building collapse
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More