With Iran deal pending, Netanyahu heads to Washington to address Israel’s ‘red lines’

Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian



Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is moving to preempt upcoming U.S.-Iran talks and plans an urgent trip to Washington on Wednesday, approved by U.S. President Donald Trump, to discuss Israel’s cautious stance toward any agreement that does not address ballistic missiles.



Netanyahu will be accompanied by security officials, including the newly appointed air force commander, Omer Tischler.



In his discussions, Netanyahu will seek U.S. guarantees on what Israel considers red lines critical to its security: a complete dismantling of Iran’s nuclear program; a uranium-free Iran; the return of International Atomic Energy Agency inspectors for strict and genuine oversight, including unannounced visits; a ballistic missile range limit of 300 kilometers; and the dismantling of the so-called “Shiite axis,” meaning an end to Tehran’s support for regional proxies.



Netanyahu’s talks come amid growing Israeli concern that the U.S. president might agree to a deal with Iran focused solely on the nuclear program.



Senior Israeli officials say the current situation presents two options: either a binding agreement that would prevent Israel from striking Iran after a U.S.-Iranian understanding, or an open agreement that allows Israel to attack Iran to neutralize threats and protect its security interests.



The latter option, similar to the arrangement regarding the Houthis that gave the Israeli military operational freedom in Yemen, is currently seen by officials as the preferable choice.