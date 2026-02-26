News
Mediator Oman says US, Iran open to 'new and creative ideas'
Middle East News
26-02-2026 | 04:52
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Mediator Oman says US, Iran open to 'new and creative ideas'
Oman said Thursday that Iran and the United States expressed openness to new solutions as indirect talks between the two foes began in Geneva.
Omani Foreign Minister Badr Albusaidi said "negotiators demonstrated unprecedented openness to new and creative ideas and solutions", according to a foreign ministry statement released after his meeting with U.S. envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner.
AFP
