Canada PM says Israeli-US strikes on Iran 'inconsistent with international law'

Middle East News
04-03-2026 | 03:00
High views
Canada PM says Israeli-US strikes on Iran 'inconsistent with international law'

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney said Wednesday he believed that Israeli-U.S. strikes on Iran were not consistent with international law.

"It would appear, prima facie, not to be consistent or to be inconsistent with international law," Carney told a gathering at the Lowy Institute in Sydney.

AFP

