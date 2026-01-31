Explosion reported at building in Iran Gulf city, cause unknown: AFP

31-01-2026 | 06:58
Explosion reported at building in Iran Gulf city, cause unknown: AFP
Explosion reported at building in Iran Gulf city, cause unknown: AFP

An explosion took place on Saturday at a building in the Iranian city of Bandar Abbas on the Gulf coast, state media reported, though the cause of the blast was as yet unknown.

State television said the explosion occurred at an eight-storey building, "destroying two floors, several vehicles, and shops" in the area of Moallem Boulevard in the city.

Rescue and firefighting teams were on site to provide assistance, it added.

AFP

Middle East News

Iran

Explosion

Bandar Abbas

Four killed in gas blast in residential building in Iran's Ahvaz, media reports
Israeli strikes kill 12 in Gaza, health ministry says
