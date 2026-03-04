France says planning G7 finance meeting on Mideast

Middle East News
04-03-2026 | 03:46
High views
France says planning G7 finance meeting on Mideast
0min
France says planning G7 finance meeting on Mideast

France is planning a meeting of G7 finance ministers on the Middle East crisis, with central bankers also in attendance, the country's Economy and Finance Minister, Roland Lescure, said on Wednesday.

"I have spoken with various counterparts, in particular Scott Bessent, who is the U.S. Treasury Secretary. And we agreed to hold a meeting which will place at the beginning of next week," he told Franceinfo radio.

AFP

