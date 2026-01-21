Trump says meeting Zelensky on Thursday, not Wednesday

U.S. President Donald Trump said he would meet Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky in Davos on Thursday, after having earlier said the meeting would take place on Wednesday.



Following Trump's initial comment, Zelensky's office clarified that the Ukrainian leader was not in Davos, but in Kyiv, where most of the city was still without power following Russian air strikes earlier this week.



When Trump was asked by a reporter shortly after if his meeting with Zelensky would be on Wednesday or Thursday, he said: "I believe it's tomorrow."



