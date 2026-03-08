Trump tells ABC next Iran leader won't 'last long' without his approval

Middle East News
08-03-2026 | 11:56
High views
Trump tells ABC next Iran leader won't 'last long' without his approval

U.S. President Donald Trump said Sunday that Iran's next supreme leader "is not going to last long" if Tehran does not get his approval first.

"He’s going to have to get approval from us," Trump told ABC News. "If he doesn’t get approval from us he’s not going to last long."

His comments came as the Iranian clerical body responsible for choosing the successor to slain supreme leader Ali Khamenei was reported to have voted and would soon announce a name.

AFP

