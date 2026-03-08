Explosions hit Iranian capital: AFP journalists

Middle East News
08-03-2026 | 11:00
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Explosions hit Iranian capital: AFP journalists
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Explosions hit Iranian capital: AFP journalists

Several explosions were heard on Sunday in various parts of the Iranian capital, AFP journalists said, on the ninth day of the war with the United States and Israel.

It was not immediately clear what was targeted, with clouds of smoke still covering the Tehran skyline following overnight targeting of oil depots in and near the city.

Local media have reported the latest blasts.

AFP

Middle East News

Iranian

capital:

journalists

LBCI Next
Trump tells ABC next Iran leader won't 'last long' without his approval
Foreign minister of Iran says its missiles cannot reach US soil
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2026-03-03

Loud explosions in Iranian capital: AFP

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-02-28

Explosions heard near US consulate in Iraq's Erbil: AFP journalists

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-02-28

Several explosions heard across Doha: AFP journalists

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-03-01

Explosions heard in east of Saudi capital Riyadh: AFP

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
15:09

Israel military chief warns state of emergency could last 'much longer'

LBCI
Middle East News
15:04

Iran says targeted Tel Aviv, Negev desert in Israel, US bases in region

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:12

Israeli army: Five senior commanders from the IRGC’s Lebanon Corps killed in precise Beirut strike

LBCI
Middle East News
13:27

Iran military warns will target region's oil sites if Israel hits energy infrastructure

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-02

Al Hadath: Berri shocked by Hezbollah move, backs Lebanese state

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:52

Israel strikes Palestinian camp in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:50

Middle East Airlines announces flight changes for March 9 amid regional airspace closures

LBCI
Middle East News
09:16

Two Israeli soldiers killed in combat in southern Lebanon: Army

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
03:31

At least 19 killed after strike destroys three-story building in Sir el-Gharbiyeh: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-06

Israeli airstrike targets Beirut’s southern suburbs: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-05

Intense consecutive airstrikes hit Beirut’s southern suburbs: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-05

Israeli army launches evening airstrikes on Beirut’s southern suburbs after evacuation warning

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-02

Smoke rises over Beirut’s southern suburbs as Israel targets area: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-16

German President Steinmeier meets Lebanon's President Aoun at Baabda Palace—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-14

Future Movement supporters mark Rafic Hariri anniversary, call for Saad Hariri's return to politics

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-01

Israel strikes vehicle in Doueir-Wadi Aaba in South Lebanon—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-01-29

Berri halts live broadcast amid parliament salary dispute

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
15:59

Israel’s Netanyahu pressures Lebanon to disarm Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
17:37

Israel hits Beirut’s southern suburbs after warning strike

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:57

Lebanon says Israeli strike on Beirut hotel kills four

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:28

Military court postpones ruling for three Hezbollah members accused of carrying weapons

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:31

At least 19 killed after strike destroys three-story building in Sir el-Gharbiyeh: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:52

117 Iranians flown out of Beirut on Russian aircraft: LBCI sources

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:34

Four Iranians killed in airstrike on Ramada Hotel in Beirut’s Raouche: Sources to LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:24

Lebanon’s army enforcing state control over weapons, source tells Al Jazeera

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More