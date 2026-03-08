Keir Starmer and Donald Trump discuss Middle East situation in phone call

A statement from the office of British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said he spoke with U.S. President Donald Trump on Sunday.



According to a spokesperson for Starmer’s office, the two leaders began their conversation by discussing the latest developments in the Middle East and military cooperation between the United Kingdom and the United States, including the use of Royal Air Force bases to support collective self-defense efforts for partners in the region.



The statement added that the prime minister also expressed his sincere condolences to President Trump and the American people following the deaths of six U.S. soldiers.



It concluded by noting that the two leaders look forward to speaking again soon.



Reuters