Trump tells Reuters US will have a role in choosing Iran's next leader
World News
05-03-2026 | 12:35
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Trump tells Reuters US will have a role in choosing Iran's next leader
U.S. President Donald Trump told Reuters in a telephone interview on Thursday that the United States will have a role in choosing Iran's next leader.
Trump said it was very early in the process of picking a new leader but that Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's son Mojtaba was an unlikely choice.
"We want to be involved in the process of choosing the person who is going to lead Iran into the future," Trump said.
"We don't have to go back every five years and do this again and again ... Somebody that's going to be great for the people, great for the country."
Reuters
World News
United States
Donald Trump
Iran
Ayatollah Ali Khamenei
