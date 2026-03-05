U.S. President Donald Trump told ‌Reuters in a telephone interview on Thursday that the United States will have a role in choosing Iran's next ⁠leader.



Trump said it was very early in the process of picking a new leader but that Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's son Mojtaba was an unlikely choice.



"We want to be involved in the ‌process ⁠of choosing the person who is going to lead Iran into the future," Trump said.



"We don't ⁠have to go back every five years and do this again and ⁠again ... Somebody that's going to be great for the people, ⁠great for the country."



Reuters