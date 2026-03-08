News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
11
o
Bekaa
-2
o
Keserwan
10
o
Metn
10
o
Mount Lebanon
6
o
North
6
o
South
9
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Al Ameel
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
11
o
Bekaa
-2
o
Keserwan
10
o
Metn
10
o
Mount Lebanon
6
o
North
6
o
South
9
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Israel military chief warns state of emergency could last 'much longer'
Middle East News
08-03-2026 | 15:09
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Israel military chief warns state of emergency could last 'much longer'
Israel's military chief warned on Sunday that the state of emergency in the country could last "much longer" as conflict wracked the Middle East.
"Israel has been under a state of emergency for two years; we must expect it to take much longer -- patience is required," Lieutenant General Eyal Zamir said in video released by the military.
AFP
Middle East News
military
chief
warns
state
emergency
could
'much
longer'
Next
Iran’s parliament speaker: Tehran not seeking ceasefire, aggressors must be punished
Iran says targeted Tel Aviv, Negev desert in Israel, US bases in region
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2026-03-02
Israel army chief says Lebanon fighting could take 'many' days
Lebanon News
2026-03-02
Israel army chief says Lebanon fighting could take 'many' days
0
Middle East News
2026-03-04
Germany warns US, Israel that 'military force alone' won't resolve conflicts
Middle East News
2026-03-04
Germany warns US, Israel that 'military force alone' won't resolve conflicts
0
World News
2026-01-30
UN chief Guterres warns of 'imminent financial collapse'
World News
2026-01-30
UN chief Guterres warns of 'imminent financial collapse'
0
Middle East News
2026-02-14
Son of Iran's last shah urges US military intervention in Iran
Middle East News
2026-02-14
Son of Iran's last shah urges US military intervention in Iran
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
15:41
Iran’s parliament speaker: Tehran not seeking ceasefire, aggressors must be punished
Middle East News
15:41
Iran’s parliament speaker: Tehran not seeking ceasefire, aggressors must be punished
0
Middle East News
15:04
Iran says targeted Tel Aviv, Negev desert in Israel, US bases in region
Middle East News
15:04
Iran says targeted Tel Aviv, Negev desert in Israel, US bases in region
0
Lebanon News
14:12
Israeli army: Five senior commanders from the IRGC’s Lebanon Corps killed in precise Beirut strike
Lebanon News
14:12
Israeli army: Five senior commanders from the IRGC’s Lebanon Corps killed in precise Beirut strike
0
Middle East News
13:27
Iran military warns will target region's oil sites if Israel hits energy infrastructure
Middle East News
13:27
Iran military warns will target region's oil sites if Israel hits energy infrastructure
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2026-02-05
Davos forum opens probe into CEO Brende's Epstein links
World News
2026-02-05
Davos forum opens probe into CEO Brende's Epstein links
0
Lebanon News
2026-03-06
Israeli airstrike targets Beirut’s southern suburbs: Video
Lebanon News
2026-03-06
Israeli airstrike targets Beirut’s southern suburbs: Video
0
Lebanon News
14:12
Israeli army: Five senior commanders from the IRGC’s Lebanon Corps killed in precise Beirut strike
Lebanon News
14:12
Israeli army: Five senior commanders from the IRGC’s Lebanon Corps killed in precise Beirut strike
0
Middle East News
08:10
Blasts heard over Tel Aviv after army identified new missiles from Iran: AFP
Middle East News
08:10
Blasts heard over Tel Aviv after army identified new missiles from Iran: AFP
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
03:31
At least 19 killed after strike destroys three-story building in Sir el-Gharbiyeh: Video
Lebanon News
03:31
At least 19 killed after strike destroys three-story building in Sir el-Gharbiyeh: Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-03-06
Israeli airstrike targets Beirut’s southern suburbs: Video
Lebanon News
2026-03-06
Israeli airstrike targets Beirut’s southern suburbs: Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-03-05
Intense consecutive airstrikes hit Beirut’s southern suburbs: Video
Lebanon News
2026-03-05
Intense consecutive airstrikes hit Beirut’s southern suburbs: Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-03-05
Israeli army launches evening airstrikes on Beirut’s southern suburbs after evacuation warning
Lebanon News
2026-03-05
Israeli army launches evening airstrikes on Beirut’s southern suburbs after evacuation warning
0
Lebanon News
2026-03-02
Smoke rises over Beirut’s southern suburbs as Israel targets area: Video
Lebanon News
2026-03-02
Smoke rises over Beirut’s southern suburbs as Israel targets area: Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-02-16
German President Steinmeier meets Lebanon's President Aoun at Baabda Palace—Video
Lebanon News
2026-02-16
German President Steinmeier meets Lebanon's President Aoun at Baabda Palace—Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-02-14
Future Movement supporters mark Rafic Hariri anniversary, call for Saad Hariri's return to politics
Lebanon News
2026-02-14
Future Movement supporters mark Rafic Hariri anniversary, call for Saad Hariri's return to politics
0
Lebanon News
2026-02-01
Israel strikes vehicle in Doueir-Wadi Aaba in South Lebanon—Video
Lebanon News
2026-02-01
Israel strikes vehicle in Doueir-Wadi Aaba in South Lebanon—Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-01-29
Berri halts live broadcast amid parliament salary dispute
Lebanon News
2026-01-29
Berri halts live broadcast amid parliament salary dispute
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
14:37
After claims that non-Lebanese nationals obtained Lebanese passports illegally or through forgery, General Security clarifies
Lebanon News
14:37
After claims that non-Lebanese nationals obtained Lebanese passports illegally or through forgery, General Security clarifies
2
Lebanon News
14:12
Israeli army: Five senior commanders from the IRGC’s Lebanon Corps killed in precise Beirut strike
Lebanon News
14:12
Israeli army: Five senior commanders from the IRGC’s Lebanon Corps killed in precise Beirut strike
3
Lebanon News
11:45
Lebanon’s Justice Minister: Armed men reportedly linked to Hezbollah harass journalists near Al-Kafaat
Lebanon News
11:45
Lebanon’s Justice Minister: Armed men reportedly linked to Hezbollah harass journalists near Al-Kafaat
4
Lebanon News
02:57
Lebanon says Israeli strike on Beirut hotel kills four
Lebanon News
02:57
Lebanon says Israeli strike on Beirut hotel kills four
5
Lebanon News
11:34
Four Iranians killed in airstrike on Ramada Hotel in Beirut’s Raouche: Sources to LBCI
Lebanon News
11:34
Four Iranians killed in airstrike on Ramada Hotel in Beirut’s Raouche: Sources to LBCI
6
Lebanon News
07:28
Military court postpones ruling for three Hezbollah members accused of carrying weapons
Lebanon News
07:28
Military court postpones ruling for three Hezbollah members accused of carrying weapons
7
Lebanon News
03:31
At least 19 killed after strike destroys three-story building in Sir el-Gharbiyeh: Video
Lebanon News
03:31
At least 19 killed after strike destroys three-story building in Sir el-Gharbiyeh: Video
8
Lebanon News
09:50
Middle East Airlines announces flight changes for March 9 amid regional airspace closures
Lebanon News
09:50
Middle East Airlines announces flight changes for March 9 amid regional airspace closures
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More