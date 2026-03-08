Israel military chief warns state of emergency could last 'much longer'

08-03-2026 | 15:09
Israel military chief warns state of emergency could last 'much longer'

Israel's military chief warned on Sunday that the state of emergency in the country could last "much longer" as conflict wracked the Middle East.

"Israel has been under a state of emergency for two years; we must expect it to take much longer -- patience is required," Lieutenant General Eyal Zamir said in video released by the military.

