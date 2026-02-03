Lebanon, Jordan PMs discuss energy cooperation in Dubai

03-02-2026 | 03:33
Lebanon, Jordan PMs discuss energy cooperation in Dubai

Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam met Jordanian Prime Minister Jafar Hassan on the sidelines of the World Governments Summit in Dubai, where the two leaders discussed ways to strengthen bilateral cooperation and reviewed regional developments.

During the meeting, the Jordanian side proposed an initiative to hold a trilateral Syrian-Lebanese-Jordanian meeting in Amman dedicated to energy and electricity issues. Salam welcomed the proposal, viewing it as a potential step toward enhancing regional coordination in vital sectors.

The two sides also agreed to organize a conference for Jordanian and Lebanese business leaders in April to boost economic ties and encourage private-sector cooperation between the two countries.

Regional developments were also discussed during the talks, reflecting shared concerns about evolving political and economic challenges.

