Lebanon, Jordan PMs discuss energy cooperation in Dubai
Lebanon News
03-02-2026 | 03:33
Lebanon, Jordan PMs discuss energy cooperation in Dubai
Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam met Jordanian Prime Minister Jafar Hassan on the sidelines of the World Governments Summit in Dubai, where the two leaders discussed ways to strengthen bilateral cooperation and reviewed regional developments.
During the meeting, the Jordanian side proposed an initiative to hold a trilateral Syrian-Lebanese-Jordanian meeting in Amman dedicated to energy and electricity issues. Salam welcomed the proposal, viewing it as a potential step toward enhancing regional coordination in vital sectors.
The two sides also agreed to organize a conference for Jordanian and Lebanese business leaders in April to boost economic ties and encourage private-sector cooperation between the two countries.
Regional developments were also discussed during the talks, reflecting shared concerns about evolving political and economic challenges.
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Jordan
PM
Energy
Cooperation
Dubai
Next
PM Salam at World Government Summit in Dubai: Government would not allow Lebanon to be drawn into a new confrontation
Lebanon's fuel prices on the rise
Previous
