Lebanese diaspora in Venezuela remains safe amid uncertainty

The President of the World Lebanese Cultural Union (WLCU), Abraham Constantin, reassured Lebanese Ambassador to Venezuela Nisrine Bou Karam about the conditions of the Lebanese community in Caracas.



During a phone call, Constantine placed the union’s resources at the ambassador’s disposal whenever needed, underscoring the organization’s readiness to support the diplomatic mission and the Lebanese diaspora.



In a separate call, Constantine was informed by the union’s national council president, Armando Mourad, and the heads of the university’s branches in Venezuela that members of the Lebanese community are safe and in good condition. They noted, however, that the community remains on alert as it closely monitors how the situation in the country may unfold.