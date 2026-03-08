Iran says targeted Tel Aviv, Negev desert in Israel, US bases in region

08-03-2026 | 15:04
Iran says targeted Tel Aviv, Negev desert in Israel, US bases in region
Iran says targeted Tel Aviv, Negev desert in Israel, US bases in region

Iran's Revolutionary Guards on Sunday said they targeted with missiles the coastal city of Tel Aviv and the Negev desert in Israel, as well as U.S. air bases in the region.

"The 29th wave of Operation Honest Promise 4 was launched with new-generation missiles of the aerospace force of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps towards Tel Aviv, the Negev desert and terrorist American air bases in the region," they said in a statement carried by Iranian media outlets.

AFP

