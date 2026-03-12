Israel army says struck site it claims Iran used for developing nuclear arms

Israel's military said Thursday that it had struck a site in Iran it claimed was being used by the Islamic republic to develop nuclear weapons.



"The Israeli Air Force, acting on precise Israeli intelligence, struck an additional Iranian nuclear programme site," the military said, claiming the "Taleghan compound was utilised by the regime to advance critical capabilities for developing nuclear weapons".



The Taleghan compound likely refers to a facility in Parchin, southeast of Tehran, where U.S.-based think tank the Institute for Science and International Security, which has been monitoring Iran's nuclear programme, recently claimed the Islamic republic conducts covert military activities.



AFP