Iran to target energy facilities in Gulf after attack on its gas field: State TV

Middle East News
18-03-2026 | 09:59
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Iran to target energy facilities in Gulf after attack on its gas field: State TV
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Iran to target energy facilities in Gulf after attack on its gas field: State TV

Iran's military said it would target energy infrastructure across the Gulf following a U.S.-Israeli attack on its facilities at a major gas field, state television reported on Wednesday.

The military's operational command Khatam Al-Anbiya said in a statement that it would "severely strike the source of the aggression and consider targeting the fuel, energy, and gas infrastructure" of countries from which the attacks were launched.

Iran accuses Gulf states of allowing U.S. forces to conduct attacks from their territory, and Iranian state television published a list of "legitimate targets" including oil and gas facilities in Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and the United Arab Emirates, saying they "will be targeted in the coming hours."

AFP

Middle East News

Iran

Energy

Infrastructure

Gulf

Israel

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