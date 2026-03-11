US military warns of possible strikes on Iran's civilian ports

World News
11-03-2026 | 11:45
High views
0min
US military warns of possible strikes on Iran's civilian ports

The United States on Wednesday warned Iranians that it considers civilian ports in the Strait of Hormuz to be legitimate targets, alleging the Tehran government was using the facilities for military operations.

The "Iranian regime is using civilian ports along the Strait of Hormuz to conduct military operations that threaten international shipping," the U.S. military said in a statement.

AFP

Iran hacking group claims attack on US medical company
EU to provide 100 mln euros in humanitarian aid to Lebanon, von der Leyen says
