News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
15
o
Bekaa
4
o
Keserwan
14
o
Metn
14
o
Mount Lebanon
13
o
North
14
o
South
14
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Al Ameel
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
15
o
Bekaa
4
o
Keserwan
14
o
Metn
14
o
Mount Lebanon
13
o
North
14
o
South
14
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
US military warns of possible strikes on Iran's civilian ports
World News
11-03-2026 | 11:45
High views
Share
Share
0
min
US military warns of possible strikes on Iran's civilian ports
The United States on Wednesday warned Iranians that it considers civilian ports in the Strait of Hormuz to be legitimate targets, alleging the Tehran government was using the facilities for military operations.
The "Iranian regime is using civilian ports along the Strait of Hormuz to conduct military operations that threaten international shipping," the U.S. military said in a statement.
AFP
World News
United States
Iran
Strait of Hormuz
Tehran
Next
Iran hacking group claims attack on US medical company
EU to provide 100 mln euros in humanitarian aid to Lebanon, von der Leyen says
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2026-02-10
Iran warns of 'destructive' influence on diplomacy ahead of Netanyahu's US trip
World News
2026-02-10
Iran warns of 'destructive' influence on diplomacy ahead of Netanyahu's US trip
0
Middle East News
2026-02-14
Son of Iran's last shah urges US military intervention in Iran
Middle East News
2026-02-14
Son of Iran's last shah urges US military intervention in Iran
0
Middle East News
2026-02-01
Iran's Khamenei warns of 'regional war' if US attacks
Middle East News
2026-02-01
Iran's Khamenei warns of 'regional war' if US attacks
0
Middle East News
2026-01-28
Iran warns US that Tehran's 'fingers on trigger'
Middle East News
2026-01-28
Iran warns US that Tehran's 'fingers on trigger'
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
13:17
Romania to let US use its air bases for Middle East operations: President
World News
13:17
Romania to let US use its air bases for Middle East operations: President
0
World News
13:12
Trump vows 'great safety' for oil tankers in Strait of Hormuz
World News
13:12
Trump vows 'great safety' for oil tankers in Strait of Hormuz
0
World News
12:34
Iran military capabilities 'not reduced to zero,' says Macron
World News
12:34
Iran military capabilities 'not reduced to zero,' says Macron
0
World News
12:11
Iran hacking group claims attack on US medical company
World News
12:11
Iran hacking group claims attack on US medical company
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2026-03-09
Israeli military says Hezbollah cell targeted in Christian village in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2026-03-09
Israeli military says Hezbollah cell targeted in Christian village in South Lebanon
0
Middle East News
2026-03-01
Iran president says post-Khamenei interim leadership council 'started work'
Middle East News
2026-03-01
Iran president says post-Khamenei interim leadership council 'started work'
0
Middle East News
2026-03-07
One person killed in Dubai by debris from aerial interception
Middle East News
2026-03-07
One person killed in Dubai by debris from aerial interception
0
Lebanon News
2026-03-10
Beirut investigating judge issues arrest warrant for Ali Berro: LBCI sources
Lebanon News
2026-03-10
Beirut investigating judge issues arrest warrant for Ali Berro: LBCI sources
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2026-03-08
At least 19 killed after strike destroys three-story building in Sir el-Gharbiyeh: Video
Lebanon News
2026-03-08
At least 19 killed after strike destroys three-story building in Sir el-Gharbiyeh: Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-03-06
Israeli airstrike targets Beirut’s southern suburbs: Video
Lebanon News
2026-03-06
Israeli airstrike targets Beirut’s southern suburbs: Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-03-05
Intense consecutive airstrikes hit Beirut’s southern suburbs: Video
Lebanon News
2026-03-05
Intense consecutive airstrikes hit Beirut’s southern suburbs: Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-03-05
Israeli army launches evening airstrikes on Beirut’s southern suburbs after evacuation warning
Lebanon News
2026-03-05
Israeli army launches evening airstrikes on Beirut’s southern suburbs after evacuation warning
0
Lebanon News
2026-03-02
Smoke rises over Beirut’s southern suburbs as Israel targets area: Video
Lebanon News
2026-03-02
Smoke rises over Beirut’s southern suburbs as Israel targets area: Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-02-16
German President Steinmeier meets Lebanon's President Aoun at Baabda Palace—Video
Lebanon News
2026-02-16
German President Steinmeier meets Lebanon's President Aoun at Baabda Palace—Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-02-14
Future Movement supporters mark Rafic Hariri anniversary, call for Saad Hariri's return to politics
Lebanon News
2026-02-14
Future Movement supporters mark Rafic Hariri anniversary, call for Saad Hariri's return to politics
0
Lebanon News
2026-02-01
Israel strikes vehicle in Doueir-Wadi Aaba in South Lebanon—Video
Lebanon News
2026-02-01
Israel strikes vehicle in Doueir-Wadi Aaba in South Lebanon—Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-01-29
Berri halts live broadcast amid parliament salary dispute
Lebanon News
2026-01-29
Berri halts live broadcast amid parliament salary dispute
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
03:44
Israeli strike hits apartment in Beirut's Aisha Bakkar, targeting Hamas member–Video
Lebanon News
03:44
Israeli strike hits apartment in Beirut's Aisha Bakkar, targeting Hamas member–Video
2
Lebanon News
12:52
Trump comments on Lebanon, says action needed to address Hezbollah
Lebanon News
12:52
Trump comments on Lebanon, says action needed to address Hezbollah
3
Lebanon News
06:32
Lebanese Army removes unexploded guided bomb from Aisha Bakkar building in Beirut
Lebanon News
06:32
Lebanese Army removes unexploded guided bomb from Aisha Bakkar building in Beirut
4
Lebanon News
10:59
Israel warns Beirut's suburbs residents to evacuate immediately
Lebanon News
10:59
Israel warns Beirut's suburbs residents to evacuate immediately
5
Lebanon News
04:22
Israeli army issues urgent evacuation warning for six villages in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
04:22
Israeli army issues urgent evacuation warning for six villages in South Lebanon
6
Lebanon News
08:18
Israel issues evacuation warning for some Sidon district residents in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
08:18
Israel issues evacuation warning for some Sidon district residents in South Lebanon
7
Middle East News
11:55
Deloitte evacuates staff at Dubai office as Iran threatens US, Israel-linked economic targets: AFP
Middle East News
11:55
Deloitte evacuates staff at Dubai office as Iran threatens US, Israel-linked economic targets: AFP
8
Lebanon News
10:36
UN says Lebanon drawn deeper into Mideast conflict as hostilities intensify
Lebanon News
10:36
UN says Lebanon drawn deeper into Mideast conflict as hostilities intensify
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More