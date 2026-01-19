Lebanon’s central bank has categorically denied reports circulating in some media and non-media circles claiming that negotiations, discussions, or contacts are underway regarding the full or partial sale of Middle East Airlines (MEA).



In a statement, the central bank said there have been no such talks or communications, whether direct or indirect, formal or informal, with any party, individual or entity, local or foreign, either at present or in the foreseeable future.



It urged media outlets and users of various platforms to exercise accuracy and responsibility, stressing that it reserves the right to take appropriate legal action against anyone who promotes or repeats false information that harms the public interest or national institutions.