Lebanon's central bank denies reports of talks to sell MEA

Lebanon News
19-01-2026 | 11:03
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Lebanon&#39;s central bank denies reports of talks to sell MEA
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Lebanon's central bank denies reports of talks to sell MEA

Lebanon’s central bank has categorically denied reports circulating in some media and non-media circles claiming that negotiations, discussions, or contacts are underway regarding the full or partial sale of Middle East Airlines (MEA).

In a statement, the central bank said there have been no such talks or communications, whether direct or indirect, formal or informal, with any party, individual or entity, local or foreign, either at present or in the foreseeable future.

It urged media outlets and users of various platforms to exercise accuracy and responsibility, stressing that it reserves the right to take appropriate legal action against anyone who promotes or repeats false information that harms the public interest or national institutions.

Lebanon News

Lebanon Economy

Lebanon

Central Bank

Middle East Airlines (MEA)

LBCI Next
Nabatieh finance officials arrested over bribery, extortion
Justice Minister says Beirut Port probe ongoing, objects appointment of Gracia Azzi as director general of customs
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-11-05

Positive atmosphere marks Central Bank meeting with Association of Banks: Banking sources to LBCI

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-12-24

Fears of escalation: Israel issues warning to Lebanon over army's alleged ties to Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-11-14

Central Bank of Lebanon launches precautionary measures to remove Lebanon from FATF “grey list,” tightens oversight of non-banking financial institutions

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-18

Trump denies conflict of interest over family's Saudi business ties

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:05

Gracia Azzi’s appointment triggers protests, anger among families of Beirut blast victims

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

Lebanon present at Davos forum: High-level IMF talks top reform agenda

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:18

Nabatieh finance officials arrested over bribery, extortion

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:07

Justice Minister says Beirut Port probe ongoing, objects appointment of Gracia Azzi as director general of customs

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
01:32

Sources to LBCI: Lebanese Army Commander to visit Washington from February 3 to 5 after last year’s cancellation

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-11

Iran seeks 'peaceful nuclear deal' with US, official says

LBCI
World News
01:16

China's birth rate falls to lowest on record: Official data

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:03

Israel boosts air force readiness as it weighs options against Iran

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-01-10

Fairuz receives condolences for death of son Hali Rahbani—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-01

Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-01

Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-27

Pope Leo leaves for Istanbul—Video

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-27

Pope Leo arrives at Turkey's Presidential Palace—Video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
01:32

Sources to LBCI: Lebanese Army Commander to visit Washington from February 3 to 5 after last year’s cancellation

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:30

Backlash grows as Beirut blast families oppose Gracia Azzi customs appointment

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:03

Lebanon's central bank denies reports of talks to sell MEA

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:05

Gracia Azzi’s appointment triggers protests, anger among families of Beirut blast victims

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:03

Israel boosts air force readiness as it weighs options against Iran

LBCI
World News
11:59

Italian fashion designer Valentino has died, la Repubblica daily says

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

Lebanon present at Davos forum: High-level IMF talks top reform agenda

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:38

Israeli airstrikes continue on outskirts of As-Srira, Mahmoudiyeh, and Bouslaiya, South Lebanon

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More