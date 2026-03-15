Iran wants 'serious review' of Arab Gulf ties, denies role in Saudi oil attacks: Reuters

Middle East News
15-03-2026 | 14:56
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Iran wants &#39;serious review&#39; of Arab Gulf ties, denies role in Saudi oil attacks: Reuters
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Iran wants 'serious review' of Arab Gulf ties, denies role in Saudi oil attacks: Reuters

Iran's relations with Arab Gulf states will require a "serious review" in light of the U.S.-Israeli war on Iran, limiting the power of external actors so ‌the region can become prosperous, Tehran's ambassador to Saudi Arabia told Reuters on Sunday.

Asked if he was concerned that relations would be harmed by the war, Ambassador Alireza Enayati said: "It's a valid question, and the answer may be simple. We are neighbors, and we cannot do without each other; we will need a serious review."

"What the region has witnessed over the past five decades is the result of an exclusionary approach [within the region] and an excessive reliance on external powers," he said in a written response to questions, calling for deeper ties between the Gulf Cooperation Council's six members, along with Iraq and Iran.

Enayati denied that Iran was responsible for the attacks on Saudi Arabia's oil infrastructure, including the Ras Tanura refinery on the east coast and dozens of attempted drone attacks on the Shaybah oil field in the desert near the UAE border.

"Iran is not the party responsible for these attacks, and if Iran had carried them out, it would have announced it," he said. He did not say who had carried out the attacks.

Saudi Defense Ministry statements have not assigned blame for individual incidents. Enayati said Iran was only attacking U.S. and Israeli targets and interests.

Enayati said he personally was in ongoing contact with Saudi officials, with relations "progressing naturally" in many areas. He highlighted Saudi cooperation regarding the departure of Iranians who were in the kingdom for religious pilgrimage and the provision of medical assistance to others.

He said Tehran was in contact with Riyadh regarding Saudi Arabia's publicly stated position that its land, sea, and air would not be used to attack Iran, without elaborating on the discussions.

His message to Gulf states was that the war "has been imposed on us and the region."

To resolve the conflict, the U.S. and Israel must halt their attacks, and regional countries should not be involved, while international guarantees must be secured to prevent their recurrence, he said.

"Only then can we focus on building a prosperous region," he said.

Reuters

Middle East News

Iran

​Gulf

United States

Israel

Tehran

Saudi Arabia

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