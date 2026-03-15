Israel said it would partially reopen Gaza's Rafah crossing with Egypt on Wednesday, after it closed the key gateway when it launched a joint attack on Iran with the U.S.



"The Rafah Crossing will reopen for movement in both directions starting this coming Wednesday (March 18), for limited movement of people only," COGAT, the Israeli defence ministry agency in charge of civilian affairs in the Palestinian territories, said in a statement on Sunday.



The Rafah crossing, the only gateway for Gazans to the outside world that does not pass through Israel, had reopened for the movement of people on February 2, nearly two years after Israeli forces seized control of it during the war with Hamas.



AFP



