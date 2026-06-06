Iran FM urges Lebanon president to save country from 'real foe'

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi urged on Saturday Lebanese president Joseph Aoun, who had criticized Tehran for interfering in his country, to save Lebanon from its "real foe."



"Based on Mr. Aoun's comments, one would think it's Iran that has occupied 1/5 of Lebanon, displaced 1/4 of Lebanese and bombing his country on daily basis... Save Lebanon from your real foe, Mr. President," Araghchi wrote on X.





AFP