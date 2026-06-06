News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
23
o
Bekaa
16
o
Keserwan
24
o
Metn
24
o
Mount Lebanon
20
o
North
21
o
South
21
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Nightly News Bulletin
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
23
o
Bekaa
16
o
Keserwan
24
o
Metn
24
o
Mount Lebanon
20
o
North
21
o
South
21
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Bahrain says targeted by Iran, denounces 'blatant aggression'
Middle East News
06-06-2026 | 03:20
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Bahrain says targeted by Iran, denounces 'blatant aggression'
Bahrain's foreign ministry on Saturday decried attacks by Iran against its territory and neighboring Kuwait, saying the two Gulf countries intercepted seven missiles fired by the Islamic republic.
"The ministry of foreign affairs strongly condemns the renewed attacks by the Islamic Republic of Iran against the Kingdom of Bahrain and the sisterly State of Kuwait," Bahrain, which hosts the U.S. Fifth Fleet, said in a statement.
"This blatant aggression constitutes a flagrant violation of the sovereignty of both countries," it added.
AFP
Middle East News
Bahrain
Target
Iran
Aggression
Next
US attacks Iranian sites after Iran launches drones, in latest Gulf flare-up
Iran FM urges Lebanon president to save country from 'real foe'
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2026-05-04
Hezbollah chief says there is no ceasefire in Lebanon, denounces 'US-backed Israeli aggression'
Lebanon News
2026-05-04
Hezbollah chief says there is no ceasefire in Lebanon, denounces 'US-backed Israeli aggression'
0
Middle East News
2026-04-02
Iran's Revolutionary Guards say they targeted Amazon cloud computing centre in Bahrain
Middle East News
2026-04-02
Iran's Revolutionary Guards say they targeted Amazon cloud computing centre in Bahrain
0
Middle East News
2026-05-09
Bahrain says it has arrested 41 people 'linked to Iran's IRGC'
Middle East News
2026-05-09
Bahrain says it has arrested 41 people 'linked to Iran's IRGC'
0
Middle East News
2026-03-11
Hamas says hopes new Iran leader will 'defeat Israeli-American aggression'
Middle East News
2026-03-11
Hamas says hopes new Iran leader will 'defeat Israeli-American aggression'
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
16:07
Retaliation against Israel a 'warning', Iran's Guards say
Middle East News
16:07
Retaliation against Israel a 'warning', Iran's Guards say
0
Middle East News
15:49
Iran says Israel's Beirut strike 'crossed all red lines'
Middle East News
15:49
Iran says Israel's Beirut strike 'crossed all red lines'
0
Middle East News
15:46
Israel military says intercepted all missiles fired by Iran so far
Middle East News
15:46
Israel military says intercepted all missiles fired by Iran so far
0
Middle East News
15:33
Israel army says territory being targeted by Iranian missiles
Middle East News
15:33
Israel army says territory being targeted by Iranian missiles
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2026-03-27
Lebanon at real risk of 'humanitarian catastrophe': UN
Lebanon News
2026-03-27
Lebanon at real risk of 'humanitarian catastrophe': UN
0
World News
04:46
Over 1.2 million people attend Pope's mass in Madrid: organisers
World News
04:46
Over 1.2 million people attend Pope's mass in Madrid: organisers
0
Lebanon News
06:44
Israel issues evacuation warning for Tyre and surrounding areas
Lebanon News
06:44
Israel issues evacuation warning for Tyre and surrounding areas
0
Lebanon News
2026-03-31
Israeli army issues evacuation warning for building near Ziad Rahbani Avenue in Beirut’s southern suburbs
Lebanon News
2026-03-31
Israeli army issues evacuation warning for building near Ziad Rahbani Avenue in Beirut’s southern suburbs
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-06
Rene Mouawad Airport in Qlayaat opening ceremony held in presence of Lebanese officials—Video
Lebanon News
2026-06-06
Rene Mouawad Airport in Qlayaat opening ceremony held in presence of Lebanese officials—Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-05-31
Israeli army releases footage of first tank crossing Litani River toward Beaufort Castle
Lebanon News
2026-05-31
Israeli army releases footage of first tank crossing Litani River toward Beaufort Castle
0
World News
2026-03-25
Iran uses cluster bombs to target Israel: AiTelly explains what happens when a missile is intercepted—Video
World News
2026-03-25
Iran uses cluster bombs to target Israel: AiTelly explains what happens when a missile is intercepted—Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-03-08
At least 19 killed after strike destroys three-story building in Sir el-Gharbiyeh: Video
Lebanon News
2026-03-08
At least 19 killed after strike destroys three-story building in Sir el-Gharbiyeh: Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-03-06
Israeli airstrike targets Beirut’s southern suburbs: Video
Lebanon News
2026-03-06
Israeli airstrike targets Beirut’s southern suburbs: Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-03-05
Intense consecutive airstrikes hit Beirut’s southern suburbs: Video
Lebanon News
2026-03-05
Intense consecutive airstrikes hit Beirut’s southern suburbs: Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-03-05
Israeli army launches evening airstrikes on Beirut’s southern suburbs after evacuation warning
Lebanon News
2026-03-05
Israeli army launches evening airstrikes on Beirut’s southern suburbs after evacuation warning
0
Lebanon News
2026-03-02
Smoke rises over Beirut’s southern suburbs as Israel targets area: Video
Lebanon News
2026-03-02
Smoke rises over Beirut’s southern suburbs as Israel targets area: Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-02-16
German President Steinmeier meets Lebanon's President Aoun at Baabda Palace—Video
Lebanon News
2026-02-16
German President Steinmeier meets Lebanon's President Aoun at Baabda Palace—Video
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
10:27
Trump urges more 'surgical' strikes against Hezbollah: NBC
Lebanon News
10:27
Trump urges more 'surgical' strikes against Hezbollah: NBC
2
Lebanon News
08:15
Israeli airstrike targets Beirut’s southern suburbs
Lebanon News
08:15
Israeli airstrike targets Beirut’s southern suburbs
3
Lebanon News
10:08
Israeli Army Radio: Security source says Beirut southern suburb strike was not aimed at a specific individual
Lebanon News
10:08
Israeli Army Radio: Security source says Beirut southern suburb strike was not aimed at a specific individual
4
Lebanon News
08:47
Israeli strike targets two apartments in Beirut’s southern suburbs, state media says
Lebanon News
08:47
Israeli strike targets two apartments in Beirut’s southern suburbs, state media says
5
Lebanon News
03:51
Israeli military views Nabatieh operation as major blow to Hezbollah: Walla
Lebanon News
03:51
Israeli military views Nabatieh operation as major blow to Hezbollah: Walla
6
Lebanon News
06:44
Israel issues evacuation warning for Tyre and surrounding areas
Lebanon News
06:44
Israel issues evacuation warning for Tyre and surrounding areas
7
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Israel describes Beirut strike as ‘deterrent’ message amid Hezbollah tensions
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Israel describes Beirut strike as ‘deterrent’ message amid Hezbollah tensions
8
Lebanon News
13:28
Israeli military says it struck Hezbollah command center in Beirut’s southern suburbs
Lebanon News
13:28
Israeli military says it struck Hezbollah command center in Beirut’s southern suburbs
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More