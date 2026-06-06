Bahrain says targeted by Iran, denounces 'blatant aggression'

Bahrain's foreign ministry on Saturday decried attacks by Iran against its territory and neighboring Kuwait, saying the two Gulf countries intercepted seven missiles fired by the Islamic republic.



"The ministry of foreign affairs strongly condemns the renewed attacks by the Islamic Republic of Iran against the Kingdom of Bahrain and the sisterly State of Kuwait," Bahrain, which hosts the U.S. Fifth Fleet, said in a statement.



"This blatant aggression constitutes a flagrant violation of the sovereignty of both countries," it added.







AFP