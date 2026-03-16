Iraq's powerful Kataeb Hezbollah on Monday said its senior commander and security spokesperson Abu Ali al-Askari had been killed.



The group's leader Ahmad al-Hamidawi, also known as Abu Hussein al-Hamidawi, said on Monday in a statement "we announce the martyrdom of Haj Abu Ali al-Askari," without providing any details on how and when Askari was killed.



A security official told AFP that "Abu Ali al-Askari is Abu Ali al-Amiri, the commander who was killed in a strike on Baghdad on Saturday."





AFP