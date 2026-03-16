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Iraq's Kataeb Hezbollah says security spokesperson killed
Middle East News
16-03-2026 | 14:34
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Iraq's Kataeb Hezbollah says security spokesperson killed
Iraq's powerful Kataeb Hezbollah on Monday said its senior commander and security spokesperson Abu Ali al-Askari had been killed.
The group's leader Ahmad al-Hamidawi, also known as Abu Hussein al-Hamidawi, said on Monday in a statement "we announce the martyrdom of Haj Abu Ali al-Askari," without providing any details on how and when Askari was killed.
A security official told AFP that "Abu Ali al-Askari is Abu Ali al-Amiri, the commander who was killed in a strike on Baghdad on Saturday."
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