Trump upset as key US partners shun call for Hormuz warship escorts

Several U.S. allies rebuffed Donald Trump's call on Monday to send warships to escort shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, drawing criticism from the U.S. president, who accused Western partners of ingratitude after decades of support.



A number of U.S. partners including Germany, Spain and Italy said they had no immediate plans to send ships to help reopen the strategic waterway, which Iran has effectively shut with drones and naval mines.



"We lack the mandate from the United Nations, the European Union or NATO required under the Basic Law," German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said in Berlin, adding that Washington and Israel had not consulted Germany before launching the war:



"That is why the question of how Germany might become militarily involved here does not arise."



Trump, speaking at a news conference in Washington, said many countries had told him they were prepared to help, ⁠but voiced frustration with some long‑standing allies hosting large numbers of U.S. troops:



"Some are very enthusiastic about it, and some aren't. Some are countries that we've helped for many, many years. We've protected them from horrible outside sources, and they weren't that enthusiastic. And the level of enthusiasm matters to me."







Reuters