Parliament approves 2026 state budget after divisive vote

29-01-2026 | 14:51
Parliament approves 2026 state budget after divisive vote
Parliament approves 2026 state budget after divisive vote

Lebanon’s parliament on Thursday approved the draft law for the 2026 general budget, with 59 lawmakers voting in favor, 34 against, and 11 abstaining. 

The outcome followed heated debates inside parliament over three days.

Inside Parliament: A budget debate hijacked by political score-settling
