News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
16
o
Bekaa
6
o
Keserwan
17
o
Metn
17
o
Mount Lebanon
13
o
North
14
o
South
16
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Arous Beirut
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
16
o
Bekaa
6
o
Keserwan
17
o
Metn
17
o
Mount Lebanon
13
o
North
14
o
South
16
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Parliament approves 2026 state budget after divisive vote
Lebanon News
29-01-2026 | 14:51
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Parliament approves 2026 state budget after divisive vote
Lebanon’s parliament on Thursday approved the draft law for the 2026 general budget, with 59 lawmakers voting in favor, 34 against, and 11 abstaining.
The outcome followed heated debates inside parliament over three days.
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Parliament
Budget
Lawmakers
Inside Parliament: A budget debate hijacked by political score-settling
Previous
Latest News
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
14:51
Parliament approves 2026 state budget after divisive vote
Lebanon News
14:51
Parliament approves 2026 state budget after divisive vote
0
Middle East News
14:31
Iran to respond 'instantly' in case of attack: Army spokesman
Middle East News
14:31
Iran to respond 'instantly' in case of attack: Army spokesman
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:11
Inside Parliament: A budget debate hijacked by political score-settling
News Bulletin Reports
13:11
Inside Parliament: A budget debate hijacked by political score-settling
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Scenarios emerge: Israel warns of regional war with Iran as US prepares for possible escalation
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Scenarios emerge: Israel warns of regional war with Iran as US prepares for possible escalation
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:11
Inside Parliament: A budget debate hijacked by political score-settling
News Bulletin Reports
13:11
Inside Parliament: A budget debate hijacked by political score-settling
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Lebanon's 2026 budget: Survival spending without a recovery plan
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Lebanon's 2026 budget: Survival spending without a recovery plan
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
‘We are here’: France signals continued engagement in Lebanon as arms talks, UNIFIL future loom
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
‘We are here’: France signals continued engagement in Lebanon as arms talks, UNIFIL future loom
0
Lebanon News
12:00
Berri halts live broadcast amid parliament salary dispute
Lebanon News
12:00
Berri halts live broadcast amid parliament salary dispute
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon Economy
2025-12-23
Lebanon’s central bank governor says financial gap bill rests on solid economic foundations: Sources
Lebanon Economy
2025-12-23
Lebanon’s central bank governor says financial gap bill rests on solid economic foundations: Sources
0
Lebanon News
14:51
Parliament approves 2026 state budget after divisive vote
Lebanon News
14:51
Parliament approves 2026 state budget after divisive vote
0
Lebanon News
12:00
Berri halts live broadcast amid parliament salary dispute
Lebanon News
12:00
Berri halts live broadcast amid parliament salary dispute
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-12-25
Christmas celebrated from Lebanon’s border towns to Gaza despite hardship
News Bulletin Reports
2025-12-25
Christmas celebrated from Lebanon’s border towns to Gaza despite hardship
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
12:00
Berri halts live broadcast amid parliament salary dispute
Lebanon News
12:00
Berri halts live broadcast amid parliament salary dispute
0
Lebanon News
2026-01-10
Fairuz receives condolences for death of son Hali Rahbani—Video
Lebanon News
2026-01-10
Fairuz receives condolences for death of son Hali Rahbani—Video
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video
0
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo leaves for Istanbul—Video
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo leaves for Istanbul—Video
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
03:30
Magnitude 2.8 earthquake recorded off Lebanon's Damour coast
Lebanon News
03:30
Magnitude 2.8 earthquake recorded off Lebanon's Damour coast
2
Lebanon News
12:00
Berri halts live broadcast amid parliament salary dispute
Lebanon News
12:00
Berri halts live broadcast amid parliament salary dispute
3
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Scenarios emerge: Israel warns of regional war with Iran as US prepares for possible escalation
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Scenarios emerge: Israel warns of regional war with Iran as US prepares for possible escalation
4
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
‘We are here’: France signals continued engagement in Lebanon as arms talks, UNIFIL future loom
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
‘We are here’: France signals continued engagement in Lebanon as arms talks, UNIFIL future loom
5
News Bulletin Reports
13:11
Inside Parliament: A budget debate hijacked by political score-settling
News Bulletin Reports
13:11
Inside Parliament: A budget debate hijacked by political score-settling
6
Lebanon News
14:51
Parliament approves 2026 state budget after divisive vote
Lebanon News
14:51
Parliament approves 2026 state budget after divisive vote
7
Lebanon News
09:34
Lebanese Army chief, Jordanian counterpart discuss military cooperation
Lebanon News
09:34
Lebanese Army chief, Jordanian counterpart discuss military cooperation
8
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Lebanon's 2026 budget: Survival spending without a recovery plan
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Lebanon's 2026 budget: Survival spending without a recovery plan
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More