Syrian authorities ban alcohol in Damascus

Syrian authorities have banned alcohol from restaurants and bars in Damascus, one of the clearest moves yet by the Islamist-led government towards enforcing conservative ways since Ahmed al-Sharaa toppled Bashar al-Assad 15 months ago.



The decree, issued by the Damascus governorate on Monday evening, requires that nightclub and bar licenses be converted into café licenses and restricts the sale of alcohol to sealed bottles for takeaway and only in predominantly Christian areas.



Any outlet selling alcohol must be located at least 75 meters away from places of worship and schools, and at least 20 meters from security facilities, according to the decree. It grants ⁠bar owners three months to comply.





Reuters