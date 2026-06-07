US resolution draft at IAEA demands Iran open up on sites, uranium stocks

Middle East News
07-06-2026 | 09:56
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US resolution draft at IAEA demands Iran open up on sites, uranium stocks
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US resolution draft at IAEA demands Iran open up on sites, uranium stocks

The United States is lobbying other countries on the U.N. nuclear watchdog's Board of Governors to back a draft resolution ordering Iran to inform the ‌agency of the fate of its bombed nuclear sites and the enriched uranium that was stored there.

The text of the U.S. draft resolution seen by Reuters on Sunday and circulated ahead of this week's quarterly meeting of the 35-nation board risks further complicating current talks between the U.S. and Iran because Iran bristles at resolutions against it at the International Atomic Energy Agency.

While previous IAEA board resolutions against Iran have passed by a clear margin, this text could meet stiffer resistance since it is the U.S. that, along with Israel, bombed Iran's nuclear sites last June, since when the agency has been unable to return to those sites.

Iran must "provide the ‌Agency with precise information on nuclear material accountancy and safeguarded nuclear facilities in Iran" and "grant the Agency all access it requires to verify this information," the text seen by Reuters said, saying both must happen "without delay" and are "essential and urgent".

Reuters

Middle East News

resolution

draft

demands

sites,

uranium

stocks

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