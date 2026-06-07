Israeli Army Radio: Security source says Beirut southern suburb strike was not aimed at a specific individual

Lebanon News
07-06-2026 | 10:08
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Israeli Army Radio: Security source says Beirut southern suburb strike was not aimed at a specific individual
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Israeli Army Radio: Security source says Beirut southern suburb strike was not aimed at a specific individual

Israeli Army Radio reported on Sunday, citing a security source, that the strike carried out in Beirut’s southern suburbs was conducted “for the sake of carrying out an attack” and was not intended to target any specific individual.

According to the source, the Israeli security establishment is unable to confirm whether the facility targeted in the southern suburbs was occupied at the time of the strike.

The source added that the Israeli military targeted a single Hezbollah facility in Beirut’s southern suburbs.

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