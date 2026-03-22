Three strikes target Iraqi fighters south of Baghdad: Official

Three strikes south of Iraq's capital Baghdad late on Sunday targeted fighters from the former paramilitary coalition Hashed al-Shaabi, local authorities said.



The alliance, also known as the Popular Mobilisation Forces (PMF), is part of Iraq's regular armed forces, but also includes some pro-Iranian groups.



"Units of the PMF were targeted by drone strikes and airstrikes, with three strikes in different locations," said a statement from a local emergency crisis cell, adding that the positions were deserted and there were no casualties.



AFP