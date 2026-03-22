European Union foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas held a phone call with Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on Sunday, an EU official told Reuters.



Meanwhile, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan discussed steps to end the war between Iran, the United States and Israel with counterparts from Iran and Egypt, as well as U.S. officials and the European Union, a Turkish diplomatic source said.



The source said Fidan had held separate calls with Araghchi, Kallas, Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty, and U.S. officials, without elaborating further.



Reuters





