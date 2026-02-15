Iraqi President receives credentials of new Lebanese ambassador to Baghdad

Iraqi President Jamal Rashid on Sunday received the credentials of Khalil Abdullah Mohammad as ambassador of the Lebanese Republic to Iraq during a ceremony at Baghdad Palace.



During the ceremony, President Rashid reaffirmed Iraq’s commitment to strengthening relations with Lebanon in a way that enhances partnership and expands areas of cooperation, serving the shared interests of both brotherly peoples. He wished the ambassador success in his duties in Iraq.



For his part, Ambassador Mohammad underscored Lebanon’s desire to develop its relations with Iraq and elevate the level of bilateral cooperation, in line with the deep fraternal ties between the two countries and in support of broader coordination efforts.