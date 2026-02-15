Iraqi President receives credentials of new Lebanese ambassador to Baghdad

Lebanon News
15-02-2026 | 04:43
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Iraqi President receives credentials of new Lebanese ambassador to Baghdad
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Iraqi President receives credentials of new Lebanese ambassador to Baghdad

Iraqi President Jamal Rashid on Sunday received the credentials of Khalil Abdullah Mohammad as ambassador of the Lebanese Republic to Iraq during a ceremony at Baghdad Palace.

During the ceremony, President Rashid reaffirmed Iraq’s commitment to strengthening relations with Lebanon in a way that enhances partnership and expands areas of cooperation, serving the shared interests of both brotherly peoples. He wished the ambassador success in his duties in Iraq.

For his part, Ambassador Mohammad underscored Lebanon’s desire to develop its relations with Iraq and elevate the level of bilateral cooperation, in line with the deep fraternal ties between the two countries and in support of broader coordination efforts.

Lebanon News

Middle East News

President

receives

credentials

Lebanese

ambassador

Baghdad

LBCI Next
Quintet Committee holds preparatory meeting for February 24 Lebanese Army conference: Sources to LBCI
Lebanon and France explore deeper education ties as Education Minister meets French Senator Olivier Cadic
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-24

President Aoun hails strong Lebanese-Iraqi ties as Baghdad reaffirms support for Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-11-26

President Aoun meets new US Ambassador Michel Issa, welcomes invitation to Washington

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-23

Lebanese President Aoun receives calls from Turkish and Jordanian leaders

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-01-17

US envoy to meet head of Syrian Kurdish forces in Erbil: Iraqi Kurdistan presidency

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
11:35

Lebanon’s Berri insists elections must be held on schedule

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:58

Quintet Committee holds preparatory meeting for February 24 Lebanese Army conference: Sources to LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:23

Lebanon and France explore deeper education ties as Education Minister meets French Senator Olivier Cadic

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
13:02

Lebanon’s local-currency credit rating upgraded to CCC+ with stable outlook, S&P says

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-02-08

With Iran deal pending, Netanyahu heads to Washington to address Israel’s ‘red lines’

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-02-13

Lebanon deposit crisis: IMF and BDL find common ground—The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-11-12

Lebanon braces for colder weather, mountain snow this weekend

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:58

Quintet Committee holds preparatory meeting for February 24 Lebanese Army conference: Sources to LBCI

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-14

Future Movement supporters mark Rafic Hariri anniversary, call for Saad Hariri's return to politics

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-01

Israel strikes vehicle in Doueir-Wadi Aaba in South Lebanon—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-01-29

Berri halts live broadcast amid parliament salary dispute

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-01-10

Fairuz receives condolences for death of son Hali Rahbani—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-01

Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
13:02

Lebanon’s local-currency credit rating upgraded to CCC+ with stable outlook, S&P says

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:45

Saad Hariri pledges political return as supporters flood Martyrs’ Square

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:58

Quintet Committee holds preparatory meeting for February 24 Lebanese Army conference: Sources to LBCI

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

The 62nd Munich Security Conference: Security in an era of global redesign

LBCI
World News
03:15

Rubio to visit eastern Europe, bolster ties with pro-Trump leaders

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:23

Lebanon and France explore deeper education ties as Education Minister meets French Senator Olivier Cadic

LBCI
World News
03:12

Russia's Taman port damaged by Ukrainian drone strike

LBCI
Middle East News
12:06

Israeli FM Saar to attend Trump's first Board of Peace meeting on Thursday, official says

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More