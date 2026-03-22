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Israel to 'advance targeted ground operations' in Lebanon: Army chief
Lebanon News
22-03-2026 | 14:04
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Israel to 'advance targeted ground operations' in Lebanon: Army chief
Israel's military will expand its ground operations in Lebanon against Hezbollah, its army chief said Sunday, warning that the offensive against the group was still in its early stages.
"The operation against the Hezbollah terrorist organisation has only begun... This is a prolonged operation," Zamir said in a statement.
"We are now preparing to advance the targeted ground operations and strikes according to an organised plan," he added.
AFP
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