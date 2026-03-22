Israel to 'advance targeted ground operations' in Lebanon: Army chief

Lebanon News
22-03-2026 | 14:04
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Israel to &#39;advance targeted ground operations&#39; in Lebanon: Army chief
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Israel to 'advance targeted ground operations' in Lebanon: Army chief

Israel's military will expand its ground operations in Lebanon against Hezbollah, its army chief said Sunday, warning that the offensive against the group was still in its early stages.

"The operation against the Hezbollah terrorist organisation has only begun... This is a prolonged operation," Zamir said in a statement.

"We are now preparing to advance the targeted ground operations and strikes according to an organised plan," he added.

AFP

Lebanon News

Middle East News

'advance

targeted

ground

operations'

Lebanon:

chief

LBCI Next
PM Salam to Al Hadath: Each Hezbollah rocket costs Lebanon 10,000 displaced people
Israel eyes Bekaa front as war with Hezbollah expands beyond the south
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-12

Israel defense minister says ordered army to prepare for 'expanding' Lebanon operations

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-02

Israel army says 'all options on the table' regarding Lebanon ground offensive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-02

Israel army chief says Lebanon fighting could take 'many' days

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-17

Israeli army chief says Lebanon ground operation expanding as strikes continue in Lebanon and Iran

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
16:15

Israeli army claims it destroyed Litani River crossing used by Hezbollah in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:11

PM Salam to Al Hadath: Each Hezbollah rocket costs Lebanon 10,000 displaced people

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
14:02

Israel eyes Bekaa front as war with Hezbollah expands beyond the south

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:50

Israel targets bridges and border areas in South Lebanon as fighting continues: The details

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-01-22

MP Bassil says he shares with Saudi Arabia agreement on several core principles

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-03-21

US, Israel attack Iran's Natanz nuclear facility

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-21

Minister Rasamny tours Beirut Airport, praises staff and ongoing operations

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-20

Israel says 2,000 targets struck in Lebanon

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-08

At least 19 killed after strike destroys three-story building in Sir el-Gharbiyeh: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-06

Israeli airstrike targets Beirut’s southern suburbs: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-05

Intense consecutive airstrikes hit Beirut’s southern suburbs: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-05

Israeli army launches evening airstrikes on Beirut’s southern suburbs after evacuation warning

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-02

Smoke rises over Beirut’s southern suburbs as Israel targets area: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-16

German President Steinmeier meets Lebanon's President Aoun at Baabda Palace—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-14

Future Movement supporters mark Rafic Hariri anniversary, call for Saad Hariri's return to politics

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-01

Israel strikes vehicle in Doueir-Wadi Aaba in South Lebanon—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-01-29

Berri halts live broadcast amid parliament salary dispute

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
05:48

Reuters: Israeli military instructed to accelerate the demolition of Lebanese homes in 'frontline villages,' minister says

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:01

Beirut MPs oppose planned shelter center, set talks with PM Salam

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:22

Israeli army reports raids on alleged Hezbollah sites in south Lebanon, says weapons found

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:57

Israel army says began 'wave of strikes' on Hezbollah in South Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
14:02

Israel eyes Bekaa front as war with Hezbollah expands beyond the south

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:20

President Aoun condemns Israeli strikes on infrastructure in South Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
04:08

Hezbollah says attacked soldiers in north Israel's Misgav Am

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:11

PM Salam to Al Hadath: Each Hezbollah rocket costs Lebanon 10,000 displaced people

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More