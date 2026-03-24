Rocket attack kills six fighters in Iraqi Kurdistan: Security official

A rocket attack on Iraq's north killed six Iraqi Kurdish security personnel, a security official told AFP on Tuesday.



"So far, there are six killed, two missing, and 22 wounded," the official said on condition of anonymity due to the sensitivity of the subject, following the strike on Iraqi Kurdish security forces in the Soran border region with Iran.



Kurdish media outlet Rudaw gave a lower toll of five killed in two rocket attacks, quoting a statement from the regional force. There was no indication of who was responsible for the attack.







AFP