Saad Hariri holds talks with US, UN, and French envoys in Beirut
Lebanon News
13-02-2026 | 05:45
Saad Hariri holds talks with US, UN, and French envoys in Beirut
Former Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri began a series of meetings on Friday at Beit el-Wasat with U.S. Ambassador to Lebanon Michel Issa, in the presence of Bahia Hariri, head of the Hariri Foundation for Sustainable Human Development, as well as advisers Ghattas Khoury and Hani Hammoud.
The talks focused on the latest local and regional developments.
Hariri later met with U.N. Special Coordinator for Lebanon Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert to discuss recent developments.
He also received French Ambassador Hervé Magro, with discussions covering the situation in Lebanon and bilateral relations between the two countries.
Lebanon News
Saad Hariri
US
UN
French
Envoys
Beirut
