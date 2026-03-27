US not arming Iranian Kurd opposition in Iraqi Kurdistan: AFP

A senior Iraqi Kurdistan official said the United States is not arming Iranian Kurdish opposition groups exiled in his autonomous region, reiterating his government opposes any involvement by these groups in the Middle East war.



"We have not seen any attempts by the United States, any branch of the United States, to arm Iranian opposition groups in Kurdistan," deputy prime minister of the autonomous northern region, Qubad Talabani, told AFP in an interview on Thursday.



Regional authorities told the groups it would be "very unwise" for them to take part from Iraqi Kurdistan, he said, adding: "We would not allow that to happen from here."



AFP



