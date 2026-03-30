Israeli rights group petitions Supreme Court against death penalty bill

A leading Israeli human rights group announced it had filed a petition with the country's Supreme Court challenging a bill approved by lawmakers on Monday that would permit the execution of Palestinians convicted of deadly terror attacks.



"The Association for Civil Rights in Israel filed a petition today to the High Court of Justice, demanding the annulment of the Death Penalty for Terrorists Law, enacted by the Knesset today, March 30, 2026," the rights group said in a statement shortly after lawmakers passed the bill.



AFP