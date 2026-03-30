White House expresses 'concerns' over blocking Jerusalem's Catholic leader

Middle East News
30-03-2026 | 14:22
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White House expresses &#39;concerns&#39; over blocking Jerusalem&#39;s Catholic leader
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White House expresses 'concerns' over blocking Jerusalem's Catholic leader

The White House on Monday expressed "concerns" over Israeli police blocking Jerusalem's Catholic leader from accessing Christianity's holiest site on Palm Sunday.

"We did express our concerns with Israel with respect to these holy sites being shut down," Karoline Leavitt, the White House spokesperson, said during a regular press briefing. "We want worshipers to be able to access these holy sites."

Leavitt said the White House acknowledged Israeli concerns over "safety." The incident sparked outrage in Europe and on Monday Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Monday the Latin Patriarch would get "full and immediate access."

AFP

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expresses

'concerns'

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Jerusalem's

Catholic

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