Co-pilot planned flydubai attack before hired by airline, two Israeli officials say — Reuters

The flydubai co-pilot who stabbed his captain in an alleged attempt to crash the plane last week told UAE interrogators he planned the attack before being hired by the airline, according to two Israeli officials with knowledge of the probe.



A third source briefed on the UAE probe said the co-pilot, an ‌Omani national, had planned to crash Wednesday's flight into Ben Gurion airport near Tel Aviv. He had also operated a flight to Tel Aviv earlier this year and intended to hijack and crash the plane then, but opted not to, the source added.



It was not immediately clear why the co-pilot changed his mind on that previous flight, although the co-pilot is thought to have known someone onboard, the source said.



All of the sources spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the investigation. UAE ⁠and Israeli authorities did not immediately respond to a request for comment, nor did flydubai.



Two sources have said the co-pilot is an Omani national named Hamam al-Hammami. Israeli officials have not named the co-pilot but have said he is from Oman. UAE authorities and flydubai have not publicly disclosed the co-pilot's identity.



Reuters has not been able to independently reach al-Hammami, who is in UAE custody, for comment. The UAE has not announced any formal charges against him and it is not known if he has appointed legal counsel. Oman has not commented on the incident.



The two Israeli officials said the ‌co-pilot ⁠told interrogators that he had applied for a job at Dubai state-owned flydubai after searching for airlines that fly to Tel Aviv.



The third source said that Israel was being continuously updated about the investigation from the UAE.



Reuters