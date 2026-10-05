Netanyahu says hopes for 'great victory' for Brazil's Bolsonaro

World News
05-10-2026 | 03:15
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Netanyahu says hopes for &#39;great victory&#39; for Brazil&#39;s Bolsonaro
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Netanyahu says hopes for 'great victory' for Brazil's Bolsonaro

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday hailed the strong showing in the first round of Brazil's presidential election by Flavio Bolsonaro, whose victory would mark the latest right-ward shift in Latin America.

"I look forward to restoring the extraordinary friendship between Israel and Brazil. Best wishes for your great victory, my friend," Netanyahu said in a statement posted on X.

AFP

World News

Middle East News

Israel

Benjamin Netanyahu

Brazil

Flavio Bolsonaro

Latin America

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