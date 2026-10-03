UAE investigators say flydubai co-pilot was planning 'terrorist act'

The UAE's attorney general said the co-pilot of a flydubai flight to Israel had planned a "terrorist act" and used the cockpit's emergency axe to attack the captain, the official UAE news agency WAM reported Saturday.



The news agency quoted Attorney General Hamad Saif Al Shamsi as saying that according to the initial findings of an investigation, "the co-pilot had attempted to carry out a terrorist act" and had "attacked the captain in the cockpit with the emergency axe and tried to take control of the aircraft."







AFP