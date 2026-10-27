Israeli election turnout reaches 55.7% by 4 p.m.

Middle East News
27-10-2026 | 11:21
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Israeli election turnout reaches 55.7% by 4 p.m.
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Israeli election turnout reaches 55.7% by 4 p.m.

Israel’s Central Elections Committee said voter turnout reached 55.7% as of 4 p.m. in the Israeli elections.

Middle East News

Israel

Central Elections Committee

Elections

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