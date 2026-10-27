Qatar says Iran needs to show good intentions for mediation efforts to succeed

Middle East News
27-10-2026 | 11:07
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Qatar says Iran needs to show good intentions for mediation efforts to succeed
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Qatar says Iran needs to show good intentions for mediation efforts to succeed

Iran needs to show good intentions for mediation efforts to succeed, mediator Qatar said on Tuesday, after a delegation from the Gulf Arab country visited Tehran earlier this week in an effort to de-escalate regional tensions in coordination with the United States.

A spokesperson for the Qatari Foreign Ministry told a press briefing that Iran ⁠should stop threats against Arab Gulf states and open the Strait of Hormuz to show good intentions.



Reuters 
 

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Qatar

Iran

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