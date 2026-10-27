Israeli Arab leader accuses Netanyahu of 'lying, inciting' with election fraud claims

Middle East News
27-10-2026 | 11:32
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Israeli Arab leader accuses Netanyahu of &#39;lying, inciting&#39; with election fraud claims
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Israeli Arab leader accuses Netanyahu of 'lying, inciting' with election fraud claims

The leader of a key Israeli Arab party accused Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of incitement through his allegations of fraud on behalf of the minority group in Tuesday's elections.

"Benjamin Netanyahu is lying and inciting against the United Arab List, using it as a scare tactic to mobilise right-wing voters and drive them to the polls," the list's leader Mansour Abbas said in a video message.

AFP

Middle East News

Israel

Benjamin Netanyahu

Elections

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