Iran says tanker carrying LNG hit mine, suffered explosion in Hormuz

Middle East News
13-11-2026 | 02:29
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Iran says tanker carrying LNG hit mine, suffered explosion in Hormuz
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Iran says tanker carrying LNG hit mine, suffered explosion in Hormuz

Iran's Revolutionary Guards navy said a tanker carrying liquefied natural gas struck a naval ‌mine and suffered an explosion in the Strait of Hormuz on Friday while using what they described was an "unauthorised and dangerous route", state media reported.

No details on the tanker ⁠were immediately available.

AFP
 

Middle East News

tanker

carrying

mine,

suffered

explosion

Hormuz

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