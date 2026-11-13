Iran's Revolutionary Guards said on Friday they targeted a U.S. early-warning radar in Bahrain, ‌the first such claim of an attack on American military assets in a Gulf country since early September.



The Guards said the strike was in retaliation for ⁠what they described as an air attack on a telecommunications tower in Iran's southern Sirik county, in Hormozgan province, according to Iranian state media.



The claim came amid a fragile lull in the conflict between Iran and the U.S., which began with U.S. and ‌Israeli ⁠strikes on Iran on February 28 and has since spread across the region.



Iran launched missile and drone attacks on U.S. bases in ⁠Gulf states and sought to restrict shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, a vital route for ⁠global oil and gas supplies. Washington, in turn, imposed a naval blockade on ⁠Iranian ports.



There was no immediate comment from the U.S. or Bahrain.



Reuters