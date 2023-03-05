Will Syrian refugees be integrated into Lebanese regular schooling system?

News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-05 | 13:19
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Will Syrian refugees be integrated into Lebanese regular schooling system?
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Will Syrian refugees be integrated into Lebanese regular schooling system?

For the past two months, official schools in Lebanon have been on strike, causing concern among the country's non-Lebanese student population, including 200,000 Syrian students, according to data from the Education Ministry.

These students are now enrolled in evening classes across 337 official schools for the academic year 2022/2023, with 12,500 teachers and staff members responsible for their education.

Since the start of the crisis, the public education system has heavily relied on donations from aid organizations to cover its costs, which are largely tied to maintaining education for refugees. There are even discussions of potentially integrating Lebanese and refugee students.

A UNHCR official recently tweeted that integrating refugees into national education systems is the only sustainable and fair way to provide education for all refugee children.

However, LBCI reached out to aid organizations, including UNICEF and UNHCR, who reiterated their previous statements on the issue. Furthermore, UNICEF denied any plans to merge Syrian and Lebanese students into one classroom, while UNHCR emphasized the importance of all children having access to quality education regardless of their nationality.

Moreover, the Education Ministry has also taken a clear stance on the issue. It previously announced that Syrian students will not be integrated into the regular schooling hours and respective classes which are exclusive for Lebanese students.

This report highlights the reality of the public education sector in Lebanon and its problems. But these problems require fundamental solutions, not just quick fixes. So, what would the solutions be? 
 

Breaking Headlines

Lebanon News

News Bulletin Reports

Syrian

Refugees

Lebanon

Lebanese

Education

Sector

School

Strike

Teachers

UNHCR

UNICEF

Education Ministry

LBCI Next
Rising fuel prices push Lebanese to embrace alternative transportation
From pocket change to scrap metal: The sad fate of Lebanon's coins
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-27

Education Ministry offers daily transportation allowance to teachers, but strikes continue

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-02-22

Thousands of Syrian refugees out of school in Lebanon: report

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-20

Lebanon's schools strike leaves one million children without education

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-11

Lebanon suspends afternoon classes for Syrian refugees in public schools

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:01

Teachers strike continues: Uncertainty surrounds students’ return to school

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:34

Lebanon pharmacies accused of exploiting currency instability for profit

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:42

Two LBP 100,000 banknote versions are in circulation. Here are the details

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:14

Rising fuel prices push Lebanese to embrace alternative transportation

Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-02-03

'Call of Duty' maker Activision Blizzard to pay $35 mln over US SEC charges

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:01

Teachers strike continues: Uncertainty surrounds students’ return to school

LBCI
World
2023-01-18

Zambia, UAE to develop $2 billion solar projects

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-23

Lebanon registers high volume of imports in 2022

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
09:08

Lebanese Army patrol forces Israeli patrol to retreat after violating Blue Line

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:42

Two LBP 100,000 banknote versions are in circulation. Here are the details

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:34

Lebanon pharmacies accused of exploiting currency instability for profit

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:19

Will Syrian refugees be integrated into Lebanese regular schooling system?

LBCI
World
06:30

ECB facing high core inflation in the near term, Lagarde says

LBCI
World
06:42

Britain says Ukraine forces defending Bakhmut under increasingly severe pressure

LBCI
World
06:34

Estonia goes to polls in a test for pro-Kyiv government

LBCI
Middle East
06:00

Netanyahu tries to calm outcry over minister's remarks on Palestinians

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app